Pit bull won't be put down after attacking 5 year old girl

Pit bull won't be put down after attacking 5 year old girl

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A pit bull that attacked a 5-year-old little girl last month won't be put down and will be going back to its owner according to SCRAPS. However, the owner has to follow strict rules.  

"Literally pieces of skin were missing from her face," mother Tazra Wren said. "Seeing her like that was the most awful thing I've ever seen in my life." Wren's daughter got 50 stitches last month after she was bit by the dog and she plead that the dog be put down.

SCRAPS declared the dog is dangerous and the animal is in SCRAPS control currently. The dogs owners appealed that decision. They said he's a good dog and the girl was partially to blame.

However, the hearing examiner disagreed with their argument and kept the dangerous designation in place. The owners can keep the dog if they comply with a strict fencing requirement and only take the dog out if it is leashed and muzzled.

A $250,000 liability insurance policy is also required.

SCRAPS also wanted to make it clear that they don't determine whether a dog should be put down.

If the owner fails to register the dog, they'll have to euthanize it because they can't adopt it out.

