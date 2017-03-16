No charges for 10-year-old who made bomb threat at school

(AP) - Prosecutors say they will not file charges against a 10-year-old girl whose misspelled note in a bathroom stall prompted the evacuation of a Lewiston elementary school last week.



The Lewiston Tribune reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2ne1Uk8 ) that Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said that after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the alleged bomb threat at Orchards Elementary School last week, his office has decided not to file charges.



The elementary school was briefly evacuated March 7 after the perceived bomb threat was discovered in a girls' bathroom. The word "bomb" was misspelled in the note. The 10-year-old girl confessed to a school resource officer after the incident.



School staff discovered a similar note on Feb. 24. That incident remains under investigation.



