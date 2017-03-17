50-60 empty coal cars derail near Kootenai, Idaho

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

An empty coal train derailed early Friday morning west of Kootenai, Idaho on Montana Rail Link's mainline.

Bonner County Emergency Management says 50-60 empty coal cars and one locomotive derailed, but still remain upright. No injuries were reported and no hazmat material was spilled.

Railroad first responders are on site assessing the situation and the reopening of the main track has not yet been determined.