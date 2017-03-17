State Highway 5 'is a total loss' as the road continues drop

State Highway 5 is now considered to be a "total loss" according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). The road will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time while authorities work to determine how to fix it.



What's scary though, is that the landslide is still very much active. ITD says at last measure the road had dropped another 2 feet vertically Wednesday night. Crews plan to do some exploratory drilling today and through the weekend hoping to find some answers for needed repairs.



There are still detours in place. State Highway 3 and State Highway 6 are possible alternative routes. Local traffic was also using the state park road, but that road has now been closed due to deterioration and should only be used for local emergency traffic.



