State Highway 5 'is a total loss' as the road continues drop - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

State Highway 5 'is a total loss' as the road continues drop

Posted: Updated:
BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho -

State Highway 5 is now considered to be a "total loss" according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). The road will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time while authorities work to determine how to fix it.

What's scary though, is that the landslide is still very much active. ITD says at last measure the road had dropped another 2 feet vertically Wednesday night. Crews plan to do some exploratory drilling today and through the weekend hoping to find some answers for needed repairs.

There are still detours in place. State Highway 3 and State Highway 6 are possible alternative routes. Local traffic was also using the state park road, but that road has now been closed due to deterioration and should only be used for local emergency traffic.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:46:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.

    >>

  • Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:20:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>

  • 1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff

    1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff

    Sunday, June 18 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-06-18 17:45:26 GMT

    BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park.      The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.

    >>

    BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park.      The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighter

    US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighter

    Sunday, June 18 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-18 22:29:04 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.      The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement Sunday that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.  

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.      The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement Sunday that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.  

    >>

  • BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:46:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.

    >>

  • Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men

    Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men

    Sunday, June 18 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-18 20:03:31 GMT

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder.      The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.

    >>

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder.      The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.

    >>
    •   