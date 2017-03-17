State Highway 5 'is a total loss' as the road continues drop

State Highway 5 'is a total loss' as the road continues dropPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality
BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.>>
Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane
Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.>>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
Authorities: 14 people go to hospital after deck collapse
Authorities: 14 people go to hospital after deck collapse
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.>>
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.>>
Fire crews battle blaze at Master Refrigeration building
Fire crews battle blaze at Master Refrigeration buildingFire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane. Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley. No word tonight what caused the fire. >>Fire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane. Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley. No word tonight what caused the fire. >>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise.">>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighter
US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighter
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants. The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement Sunday that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants. The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement Sunday that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.>>
BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality
BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.>>
Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men
Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder. The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder. The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.>>
Gunfire heard at Mali resort area popular with foreigners
Gunfire heard at Mali resort area popular with foreigners
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) - A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends. The official with the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA, said people had been killed and wounded but gave no immediate toll. There also were believed to be hostages in the luxury Campement de Kangaba resort area Sunday.>>
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) - A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends. The official with the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA, said people had been killed and wounded but gave no immediate toll. There also were believed to be hostages in the luxury Campement de Kangaba resort area Sunday.>>
UK official: Fire building materials broke rules
UK official: Fire building materials broke rules
LONDON (AP) - Britain's trade minister says the exterior paneling used on the exterior of the London high-rise, in which dozens were killed in a fire, appears to have violated building rules. Greg Hands told Sky News that "my understanding is that the cladding that was reported was not in accordance with U.K. building regulations. We need to find out precisely what cladding was used and how it was attached.">>
LONDON (AP) - Britain's trade minister says the exterior paneling used on the exterior of the London high-rise, in which dozens were killed in a fire, appears to have violated building rules. Greg Hands told Sky News that "my understanding is that the cladding that was reported was not in accordance with U.K. building regulations. We need to find out precisely what cladding was used and how it was attached.">>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
The Latest: Portugal lowers forest fire death toll to 61
The Latest: Portugal lowers forest fire death toll to 61
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Portugal's prime minister says the death toll has been lowered in the country's deadly forest fire to 61. Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Sunday that death toll was reduced from the previously reported 62 people because one victim had been counted twice by authorities. He said "the dimension of this fire has caused a human tragedy beyond any in our memory.">>
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Portugal's prime minister says the death toll has been lowered in the country's deadly forest fire to 61. Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Sunday that death toll was reduced from the previously reported 62 people because one victim had been counted twice by authorities. He said "the dimension of this fire has caused a human tragedy beyond any in our memory.">>
Authorities: 14 people go to hospital after deck collapse
Authorities: 14 people go to hospital after deck collapse
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.>>
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.>>
Cosby lawyers fighting civil suits by 10 women
Cosby lawyers fighting civil suits by 10 women
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, but the comedian's civil lawyers are still fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country. Seven women currently have defamation suits pending against him in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California.>>
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, but the comedian's civil lawyers are still fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country. Seven women currently have defamation suits pending against him in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California.>>
Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke rejects Homeland Security position
Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke rejects Homeland Security position
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency. The conservative firebrand said last month he was taking a job as an assistant secretary at the DHS.>>
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency. The conservative firebrand said last month he was taking a job as an assistant secretary at the DHS.>>