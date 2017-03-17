Monopoly loses three classic tokens and introduces their replacements

Monopoly loses three classic tokens and introduces their replace - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The voters have spoken and Monopoly is saying good-bye to three of its classic tokens.

Monopoly-owner Hasbro has revealed that the iconic thimble, boot and wheelbarrow tokens have been ousted from the game's new fall edition.

In their place will be a penguin, a rubber ducky and a t-rex. Hasbro says more than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in future versions of the game.

Among the 64 contenders, but not making the cut, were a winking emoji and a hashtag.

  • BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:46:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.

  • 1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff

    Sunday, June 18 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-06-18 17:45:26 GMT

    BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park.      The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.

  • Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:20:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

  • Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:48:56 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.

  • Police: Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:36:00 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested.      Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. 

  • Police: California mom attacked child in attempted exorcism

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:46:48 GMT

    EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.

