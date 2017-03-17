Monopoly loses three classic tokens and introduces their replacements

The voters have spoken and Monopoly is saying good-bye to three of its classic tokens.



Monopoly-owner Hasbro has revealed that the iconic thimble, boot and wheelbarrow tokens have been ousted from the game's new fall edition.



In their place will be a penguin, a rubber ducky and a t-rex. Hasbro says more than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in future versions of the game.



Among the 64 contenders, but not making the cut, were a winking emoji and a hashtag.