Mad Minute stories from Friday, March 17th

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin resident Jean Smith snatches up entire stocks of her beloved Kerrygold Irish butter from stores when visiting family in Nebraska, thanks to an antiquated law in her dairy-obsessed state that bans it and any other butter that hasn't been graded for quality.

"We bring back 20 bricks or so," Smith said, noting she plops a tablespoon of the Ireland-made butter into her tea each morning. "It's creamier, it doesn't have any waxy taste and it's a richer yellow."

Tired of trekking across state lines to stock up, she and a handful of other Wisconsin butter aficionados filed a lawsuit this week challenging the law, saying local consumers and businesses "are more than capable of determining whether butter is sufficiently creamy, properly salted, or too crumbly." No government help needed, they say.

On the books since 1953, the law is strict: It requires butters to be rated on various measures - including flavor, body and color - by the federal government or people licensed as butter and cheese graders with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Wisconsin's grading scale dictates that the highest-graded butter must "possess a fine and highly pleasing butter flavor." Graders might describe a butter as "crumbly," ''gummy" or "sticky," and its color as "mottled," ''streaked" or "speckled."

Anybody convicted of selling unlabeled or ungraded butter is subject to a fine between $100 and $1,000 and six months in jail.

Wisconsin is the only state in the nation with such a stringent butter provision, which the lawsuit argues amounts to an unconstitutional "government-mandated 'taste test.'" The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group representing the plaintiffs, said the grading process is subjective and doesn't protect consumers. The real issue, the group argues, is personal freedom.

Institute attorney Jake Curtis acknowledged it's a light-hearted case, "but economic liberty is a civil right."

Department spokesman Bill Cosh released a statement saying his consumer-protection agency has to uphold state law, but noted that enforcement "has been limited to notifying retailers of what the law says."

Ornua, the company that markets Kerrygold, isn't part of the lawsuit and declined to comment on the case. The Wisconsin Dairy Products Association didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Curtis said he's also heard from residents frustrated they can't buy their favorite Danish and Icelandic varieties near home. Smith said Kerrygold butter, which uses milk from grass-fed and hormone-free cows, occasionally shows up in stores near her home in Waukesha, but its availability is unpredictable.

"If I couldn't get Kerrygold, I would use the other butter," Smith said. "It just doesn't taste as good."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VENICE, Fla. (AP) -- Something more than air came slithering out of a car vent in Florida.

Monica Dorsett says she "almost crashed her car" when a red rat snake crawled out the air conditioner vent as she drove down a highway in Venice.

Dorsett tells Fox 13 she was in traffic on March 10 when she saw the snake slither out of the vent to the left of her steering wheel. She cut across two lanes and stopped in a parking lot.

She says she slammed the door with the snake half in and half out. Her husband then opened the door and the snake fell to the ground. She says he "euthanized" it.

Venice is about 210 miles (340 kilometers) northwest of Miami.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) -- Dr. Ruth is bringing her sex-pertise to the Detroit Zoo.

Not to be confused with famed human sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Dr. Ruth Marcec is the new director of the zoo's National Amphibian Conservation Center. She is tasked with inducing frogs and salamanders to make a love connection - something the little critters aren't doing enough of these days.

Experts estimate that around half of the world's 7,600 known species of amphibians is threatened.

"It's very much a crisis," said Marcec. "If you combine all the endangered mammals and birds, that still doesn't add up to the percentage of amphibians that are threatened and endangered."

Among her responsibilities, which include overseeing amphibian care and welfare as well as conservation and research programs, Marcec is tasked with encouraging the cold-blooded vertebrates in her care to get down.

"Amphibians are very difficult to breed in captivity. You need to get the mood just right. They need some Marvin Gaye," she said, laughing. "No. They need specific barometric pressure. They need specific rainfall. Things like that." In lieu of Motown classics, Marcec will rest a tablet computer playing tree-frog mating calls on top of the animals' storage tank.

A veterinarian and reproductive physiologist, Marcec has developed a grading scale for amphibian ultrasound procedures used at zoos and aquariums across the globe, and she travels to other institutions to assist with their amphibian breeding efforts. The 30-year-old is a frequent visitor to Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, where she breeds blue-spotted salamanders and Mississippi gopher frogs.

Marcec shares her breeding successes with the rest of the world. Puerto Rican crested toad tadpoles bred at the Detroit Zoo are shipped to their natural habitat in the U.S. territory, while critically endangered Wyoming toads make their way to that state.

All of these efforts to keep amphibian species going are being undertaken for good reason, Marcec said. "If we didn't have amphibians, a lot of our ecosystems just wouldn't exist."

For instance, she said, amphibian larva serve to keep water clean, and salamanders are able to aerate soil.

"If you removed the salamanders from the Appalachian Mountains, the forests would die," she said.

In addition to their environmental importance, Marcec, who sports a tattoo on her wrist featuring her favorite amphibian - the Mexican axolotl - has a more selfish reason to keep amphibians around.

"A lot of people don't recognize how adorable they are," she said with a smile.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- A robber in Virginia ruined his own getaway - first by breaking his leg in a jump off a balcony, and then by calling the authorities to help him.

Police say 21-year-old Leoul Yosef will be charged with burglary for robbing an Alexandria apartment on Wednesday and then jumping off the second-story balcony after the owner returned home.

Fairfax County Police Officer Don Gatthardt says Yosef left tracks in the snow when he jumped.

Officers say they were following the snow trail when they received a 911 call from a man in the vicinity saying he'd broken his leg. Responding officers matched the identity of the caller to the burglary suspect.

Gatthhardt says Yosef will be charged after his release from the hospital.

It's unclear if Yosef has an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- It all came down to a missing comma, and not just any one. And it's reignited a longstanding debate over whether the punctuation is necessary.

A federal appeals court decided this week to keep alive a lawsuit by dairy drivers seeking more than $10 million in an overtime pay dispute.

It concerned Maine's overtime law, which doesn't apply to the "canning, processing, preserving, freezing, drying, marketing, storing, packing for shipment or distribution of" foods.

There's no Oxford, or serial, comma in the "packing for shipment or distribution" part. The drivers said the words referred to the single activity of packing, which the drivers don't do. The defendant, Oakhurst Dairy, said the words referenced two different activities and drivers fall within the exemption.

Circuit Judge David Barron wrote: "For want of a comma, we have this case."

The court sided with the drivers.

"Comma sense ain't so common," Jeffrey Neil Young, an attorney for the drivers, said Friday.

David Webbert, another attorney for the drivers, said the "fight for overtime rights has been vindicated" by what he called a "landmark" ruling made possible by an ambiguous exemption and a lack of a punctuation mark.

"Our argument was that it was a train wreck of a sentence," Webbert said. "The tie goes to the workers."

Oakhurst representatives said they plan to keep fighting the suit and declined to comment on the comma kerfuffle. A trial could follow. The company is well known in Maine for its line of milks, creamers and other dairy products.

Since the ruling, the internet has become a battlefield for defense - and derision - of the comma. News website Vox tweeted that the "Oxford comma is the world's most controversial punctuation mark."

Indeed, use of the Oxford comma has divided people for years. FiveThirtyEight and SurveyMonkey Audience polled more than 1,000 people about it in 2014 and found that more than half favored the extra comma.

The Associated Press Stylebook advises against the use of the Oxford comma, except when it's needed for clarity. Other authorities differ - notably, the Oxford University Press, from which the comma draws its popular name.

The Oxford style guide, published as New Hart's Rules, states that it is Oxford style "to retain or impose this last comma consistently."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- The boot has been booted, the wheelbarrow has been wheeled out, and the thimble got the thumbs down in the latest version of the board game Monopoly. In their place will be a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber ducky.

More than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in future versions of the property-acquisition game, which is based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City. Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro announced the winners Friday morning.

Jonathan Berkowitz, Hasbro's senior vice president of marketing, grew up playing the game with his family.

"While I'm sad to see the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens go, it will be fun to have some new, fan-sourced tokens in the mix," he said. "Personally, I've always especially liked the boot token, but I'm excited to move onto the T. rex."

There were 64 contenders, including a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky '80s-style cellphone and a pair of bunny slippers.

The existing Scottish Terrier, battleship, racecar, top hat and cat tokens will carry on.

The Scottie was top dog in the competition, leading all contenders with 212,476 votes. The T. rex was second with 207,954, and the hat was third with 167,582. The car was fourth with 165,083; the ducky was fifth with 160,485; the cat was sixth with 154,165; the penguin waddled into seventh place with 146,661; and the battleship made the final cut with 134,704 votes.

The closest unsuccessful candidate was the tortoise, which fell nearly 5,700 votes short.

A rain boot got the least support, with 7,239 votes.

The next version of the game will go on sale with the new tokens in the fall.

The board game was "born" on March 19, 1935, when Parker Brothers acquired the rights to it. In the decades since, an estimated 1 billion people have weighed the merits of buying up utilities and railroads or trying to hit it big with Boardwalk hotels.

The original 10 tokens were an iron, purse, lantern, racecar, thimble, shoe, top hat, battleship, cannon and a rocking horse.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - Amherst College has whittled its list of possible new athletic mascots to five and, sorry, rodent fans, the Hamsters didn't make the cut.

Hamsters was on the list of 30 semifinalists selected out of about 600 initial suggestions by a committee put together to come up with a new mascot for the Massachusetts school.

The five finalists announced this month are the Fighting Poets, the Mammoths, Purple and White, the Valley Hawks, and the Wolves. The committee said all five have connections to the school or region.

Trustees dropped Lord Jeffs last year partly because the 18th century British general, Jeffery Amherst, had suggested giving smallpox-infected blankets to Native Americans.

Alumni, students, faculty and staff can vote for their favorite finalist starting Monday. The winner will be announced this spring.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RHINECLIFF, N.Y. (AP) - Amtrak customers in New York now know what to do when a train is approaching a station on snow-covered tracks: stand back.

Several waiting passengers had their cellphones out Wednesday morning to take video of the train from Albany as it entered station in Rhinecliff, 85 miles north of New York City.

As the train arrived, it hit deep snow left by this week's major East Coast storm. The impact sent a huge wave of snow flying across the platform, engulfing people close to the tracks.

Amtrak says no one was hurt. The rail service says the Manhattan-bound train was traveling at the authorized speed as it entered the station.

A video of the episode has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on YouTube.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HENRICO, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia woman's pet fox is back home, safe and sound, after going missing earlier this week.

Brittany Smalley tells NBC12 that her fox Swiper escaped Monday night when a storm blew her front door open.

As Smalley searched for Swiper, she alerted news reporters about her plight. Henrico Animal Control issued an ominous warning, saying the fox might be put down if there's an "incident."

After someone reported spotting the fox Thursday near a laundromat, Smalley said she used Swiper's favorite fruit, cantaloupe, to lure him into his carrier and took him home. She says he's mostly been resting since then.

Media outlets report Virginia allows residents to keep foxes as pets as long as they're not the red-colored ones. Red wild foxes are native to the state.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman has been reunited with her beloved pet dog that skipped out of her apartment six months ago.

Tanya Flowers told The Jersey Journal that she spent days handing out hundreds of fliers and contacting animal shelters after her year-old Maltese named Paris vanished last September.

The Jersey City woman feared she wouldn't see the dog again. But just over a week ago, a New York City shelter called to tell her that Paris had been found.

"I wasn't sure if this was a joke or not, because I had received numerous prank phone calls from the fliers I had put up," Flowers said.

Paris supposedly was found walking the streets in North Bergen four months ago, Flowers said. A man who spotted her took her in, but then decided he could no longer care for her and took her to his mother's home in Staten Island.

The mother took the dog to a veterinarian, who discovered a microchip that linked Paris to Flowers.

She said she couldn't be happier to have "her baby" back home.

"When I walked up to the door in Staten Island and saw my dog, I just started screaming," Flowers said. She said Paris immediately began barking and licking her face.