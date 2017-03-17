Report of shots fired near Gonzaga's baseball field; SPD investigating

Spokane Police are investigating a report of shots being fired Friday afternoon near Gonzaga.

The university sent out a notice Friday afternoon stating an older rusty "whitish" pickup drove recklessly on Springfield and Cincinnati. Witnesses say the truck stopped near the Patterson Baseball Complex and discharged what is believed to be a firearm. No one was injured, and the truck fled the scene.

Spokane Police on scene told KHQ's Peter Maxwell that they weren't able to "confirm or deny" that shots had been fired, but three students told police they believed they were shot at.

The intent is unknown at this time, but Gonzaga say Spokane Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 911.