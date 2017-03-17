Recent deaths of 3 young men in Pullman ruled accidental

(AP) - The deaths of three young men in Pullman in recent months have all been ruled accidental and tied to the use of narcotics.



In the latest case, Whitman County Coroner Peter Martin recently found that Washington State University student Nader Yaser Shihadeh died of an acute fentanyl overdose with respiratory failure.



The Moscow-Pullman Daily News says the 25-year-old from Wilmette, Illinois, was found dead in his Pullman apartment on Nov. 27.



Earlier, Alex Russell Callaway of Auburn, Alabama, died of acute intoxication due to the combined effects of opiates and alprazolam. Callaway was found dead in his Pullman apartment Oct. 11.



Brock Lindberg of Wenatchee died of acute intoxication due to the combined effects of methadone and alprazolam. He was found in his bed on Oct. 24.



