Washington’s Lottery announces 'luckiest stores' in Eastern Washington

St. Patrick’s Day is here, and Washington’s Lottery is sharing its 'Luckiest Stores' – retail locations that have sold the most Scratch tickets with prizes worth $1,000 or more within the last year.

Washington’s Lottery has released a 'Luckiest Stores' list for six regions around the state: Tri-Cities, Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, and Central Washington.

Yoke’s Fresh Market at 210 North Foothills Dr. in Spokane ranks top of the list- it’s the 'Luckiest Store' in Eastern Washington with nine big Scratch wins in 2016.

Here’s a look at the top 10 'Luckiest Stores' around Eastern Washington:

Nine Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 210 North Foothills Dr. in Spokane Seven Big Wins: Safeway at 14020 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley Five Big Wins: Safeway at 2507 Wellesley Ave. in Spokane Five Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 15609 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley Five Big Wins: Rosauers at 10618 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley Five Big Wins: WINCO Foods at 9718 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley Five Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 12825 W Sunset Hwy in Airway Heights Five Big Wins: Rosauers at 1808 W 3rd Ave. in Spokane Five Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 14202 N Market St. in Mead Five Big Wins: Sam’s Stop at 11505 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane

When winners from the Eastern Washington region were asked how they planned to spend their winnings, here is what they said:

“My wife is from the Philippines and she hasn’t seen her family in 12 years. I would love to send her on a vacation to visit them. We were actually planning on a making the trip next year but, with this extra money, we’re definitely going to reschedule for an earlier date.” – D. Cooper, Spokane

“I’m going to use some of this win to celebrate my 40th wedding anniversary. I don’t have all the details planned yet, but it’s coming up and we’ll definitely use the prize to celebrate.” – E. McDonald, Grand Coulee

To learn more about Washington’s Lottery and for all up-to-date winning numbers, you can visit walottery.com.