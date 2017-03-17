Bellingham Police release video of fatal shooting by officer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bellingham Police release video of fatal shooting by officer

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -

A man who pulled a knife on police last year has been identified as the stabbing suspect who was fatally shot by a Bellingham police officer Sunday.
    
The Bellingham Herald reports on Thursday police identified the officer as Jeremiah Leland.
    
Police believe 28-year-old Manuel Gonzalez stabbed a man in the neck Sunday afternoon on a Bellingham street during a fight. Witnesses chased him a block away, as he lugged an overstuffed black plastic bag toward the downtown bus station.
    
Police say Leland located Gonzalez with the knife and a confrontation occurred, with Leland opening fire after Gonzalez refused orders to drop the knife and charged him.

Police say Leland fired four shots.
    
An autopsy showed Gonzalez was hit by three bullets. He died at the scene.
    
The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office is leading the shooting investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

