Twin Falls couple accused of making marijuana extracts

(AP) - A Twin Falls couple has been arrested after authorities say they were making marijuana extract in a home where they lived with children.



The Times-News reports that sheriff's deputies seized nearly six pounds of marijuana on Tuesday when arresting a man and woman. The man was charged with felony counts of trafficking in marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



The woman, his girlfriend, was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of injury to child.



When authorities served a warrant on the couple they found the couple with the woman's two children. The man claimed all the drugs were his.



Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

