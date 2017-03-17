UPDATE: missing Post Falls teen found

Update: Post Falls Police posted to their Facebook page Friday 4pm that missing teen Nickolas Brisson was located and thanked everyone involved for their assistance in finding him.

Previous Coverage: Post Falls Police are asking the public to come forward with any information related to the whereabouts of Nickolas Brisson.

Brisson is a 17 year-old runaway.

He was last seen at New Visions High School on March 8, 2017.

Brisson is 5'6, 140lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Post Falls Police Department at (208) 773-3517.