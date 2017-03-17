Newman Lake woman battling kidney disease for 17 years in desper - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Newman Lake woman battling kidney disease for 17 years in desperate need of donor

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. -

Time is running out for a Newman Lake woman who has been battling a kidney disease for the past seventeen years. She's hanging onto treatments until she can find a living donor but she is at the end stage of her disease.

"At the age of 15, I was diagnosed with hereditary kidney disease," said Shelby Whitson. Whitson is now 32-years-old and lives day in and day out at a Spokane Valley dialysis clinic, hooked up to a dialysis machine. "It's tough, it's exhausting," she said.

The machine cleans her blood, removing 15 percent of the toxins. She has to do it three times a week, almost four hours a day. The dialysis machine can be thought of as an artificial kidney, a kidney that Whitson doesn't have. It's a quick fix but one that won't last long. Her body is wearing out. "She's had to face the fact that if she doesn't get a kidney that will work for her, she dies," said Mary Forbes, Whitson's friend.

It's a scary reality. Forbes just wants to do all she can to help grant that one wish for Whitson.

"It's so tough to see my friends. They all have grown up, they got married, they have kids and I don't. I'm stuck here," said Whitson. Whitson is stuck depending on her parents to take care of her. She used to spend time doing the activities she loved like horseback riding and being outdoors but it got too exhausting. She's always preparing for the next appointment. "It's a never ending cycle," said Whitson.

It's a tough pill to swallow. She had hopes and dreams just like anyone else to accomplish but maybe one day, she'll get that. She's holding onto hope that she'll get a kidney that will give her life back. "I know there's one out there for me," said Whitson.

With her family and friends all behind her pulling her up, they say the time is now to get that kidney.

Whitson has been on a kidney transplant list for the past four years. She requires A or O blood and a donor who is not older than age forty.

Forbes says if you would like to help in any way, you can contact the Transplant Program at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center at (509) 474-4500 or 1-800-667-0502. The program will walk you through the process and give you a packet of information. 

Office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can leave a message or you can press zero to try and get a hold of the transplant coordinator. 

    •   