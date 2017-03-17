Gonzaga’s good luck charm

A special member of the Gonzaga basketball team has a birthday today and he hopes to bring a little luck for the team here in Salt Lake City.

He’s a familiar sight at the end of the Gonzaga bench.

"I used to say that I'm a bench Buddha,” said Father Frank Case. “Pat me on the head and rub my belly."

Father Case has now been Chaplain for the men’s basketball team for three seasons.

Going from watching Zag games on TV to watching them court side, Father Case has a unique relationship with the team.

He tells me the most important part of what he does....is simply being there for his players.

He may not have a number on his uniform but Father Case is Bulldog blue through and through.