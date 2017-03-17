Deputy surprises pregnant girlfriend of murdered Coulee City tee - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputy surprises pregnant girlfriend of murdered Coulee City teen

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
Bio
Connect
Biography
COULEE CITY, Wash. -

It’s been nearly a month since 17 year old Shane Wachter was killed in Coulee City.

His twin brother Shawn is in jail right now facing murder charges.    

Shawn says it was an accident. 

 Shane leaves behind his girlfriend, Haylee Hayduk, who is 7-months pregnant.    

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is Deputy Katrina Briggs who responded to the scene the night of the murder.

“Honestly, I had a difficult time handling it,” Briggs said. “But that was the main reason I wanted to help.”

Sheriff’s deputy Katrina Briggs was the responding officer the night that Shane Wachter was killed, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind.

“Here’s this 19 year old girl who’s going to be raising this baby by herself when she planned on having a family, and it all got taken away,” said Briggs.

So with Haylee on her mind, Deputy Briggs got to work, doing what she could to try and help this expectant mother.

It started with a simple email to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

But it took off from there- donations pouring in not only from other deputy's but from the 9-1-1 call center, all donating to Haylee and her baby. 

On Thursday, Haylee thought she was coming in for a follow up interview, but Deputy Briggs had a bit of a surprise.

“Haylee... I know this is going to sound super crazy but... after I was with you on that call I thought a lot about you... so I reached out to our department and everyone came together and donated this stuff for you and baby Violet,” Briggs said.

While never taking away the pain that she lost that day, this just a little something to help her and baby Violet out.

“Thank you... it means a lot,” Haylee said. “I knew it would be special for my daughter... it takes a special kind of people to pull this together.”

To Haylee, we would like to wish her the best going forward on getting to welcome baby Violet to the world.

And to Deputy Briggs, we would like to say a special thanks for putting those in need first.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:46:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.

    >>

  • 1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff

    1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff

    Sunday, June 18 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-06-18 17:45:26 GMT

    BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park.      The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.

    >>

    BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park.      The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.

    >>

  • Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:20:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley

    Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley

    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:38:46 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.

    >>

  • Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills

    Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:48:56 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.

    >>

  • Police: Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road

    Police: Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:36:00 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested.      Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. 

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested.      Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. 

    >>
    •   