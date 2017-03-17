King of the NCAA first rounds

Love is an understatement.

“I think it’s just special to go into that arena and feel the vibrations and the nerves of those players because they know it’s one and done,” said Greg Ross.

If anyone knows the first round of the NCAA tournament, it’s Greg Ross.

“The upsets happen here, they happen in the first and second rounds,” said Ross.

His friends and family call him the king because, well, he’s earned the title.

His first trip to the first round was back in 1986.

“I walked up to the ticket counter, got a ticket for eleven dollars for the first session,” said Ross.

He has been every year since.

“32 years going to March Madness? That’s got to be a record,” said one of Ross’ friends.

Even if it’s not- they certainly celebrate him like it is.

“My family is just like ‘okay, where are you going this year? Make sure you send us pictures and texts,’” said Ross. “I love that the tournament it cut throat. You can’t make one mistake and if you do, you’re out.”

Greg makes no mistake of missing his favorite time of the year.

His friends tag along so they can root for their favorite team together- the Zags.