The man behind the memories: photographing the Zags

For the last 8 years, Torrey Vail has been documenting the Gonzaga men’s basketball team from the sidelines to the locker room.

“This would definitely be my dream job," Vail said.

One picture at a time, capturing moments most of us would never see.

Torrey shares the elation of sports but also the anguish.

A physician's assistant for a group of surgeons by day, 8 years ago Torrey’s hobby turned into something much more.

He says he’s lucky to do something he loves so much.

"It's been an absolute blessing,” Vail said. “More and more amazing all the time."

Torrey says don’t tell anyone, but he loves what he does so much he'd do it for free.