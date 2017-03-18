The man behind the memories: photographing the Zags

The man behind the memories: photographing the ZagsPosted: Updated:
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
Police: California mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.>>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.>>
Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder. The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.>>
Police: Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road
LONDON (AP) - Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.>>
Police: California mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.>>
Crews respond to farm shop fire in Grant County
ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Grant County fire crews responded to a structure fire around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters near Royal City found a large farm shop on fire near Road 12-Southeast and Road E-Southeast. Firefighting efforts were hampered by power lines overhead, but firefighters say power lines were not the cause of the fire.>>
Investigators still working to determine cause of fire at Master Refrigeration building
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire at the Master Refrigeration building near Sprague and Cowley Sunday. The building caught fire late Saturday and crews worked to bring the fire under control and extinguish the blaze. Damage to the building was extensive, but no injuries were reported as of Sunday afternoon.>>
Authorities say 32 injured in deck collapse
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.>>
US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighter
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants. The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement Sunday that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.>>
BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.>>
Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder. The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.>>
