Medical Lake woman Remembers Cherie Wilson

Joanna Williams first met Cherie Wilson five years ago.

“We're all just really grieved that this has happened to such a wonderful woman," Joanna said of her late friend Cherie Wilson.

Cherie passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a house fire at her home in Medical Lake. She died from smoke inhalation and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Joanna said Cherie was very involved in her community, helping with food drives and focused on children in her community volunteering at St Johns Lutheran Church and at the Medical Lake Food Bank.

"She was a very nice lady we all loved her really loved her," said Joanna.

Joanna and others she has talked with are just devastated that something like this would happen to such a wonderful and loving person.

"How can something like this happen and you think no, no, not her," said Joanna.

Funeral arrangements have been set for March 25th at 2pm at the Church Of Jesus Christ And Latter-Day Saints on Melville road in Cheney.