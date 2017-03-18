Sheriff's office asks for public's help with flooding in Sprague

Flooding in the town of Sprague continues to be a concern and Saturday morning the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asked for anyone with a water pump to contact dispatch or City Hall.

The City and County Public Works Department have been working tirelessly to limit flooding in the town. The Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of yards of sand and gravel have been deployed to limit overflow of the creek. At last update, several houses had reported basement flooding.

The Governor's Office, Corps of Engineers, and Emergency Management Office have been updated and additional resources have been requested, according to deputies.

Currently the office is asking anyone with a sump pump or similar water pump to contact Lincoln County dispatch at 509-725-3501 or deliver pumps to Sprague City Hall, who can be reached directly at 509-257-2662. The city is in need of 6 to 10 water pumps.