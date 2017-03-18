Boise police: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

Boise police: Suspect dead after officer-involved shootingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system
Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death. The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death. The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.>>
Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley
Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
PHOTOS: 84 neglected Great Danes seized from New Hampshire mansion
PHOTOS: 84 neglected Great Danes seized from New Hampshire mansion
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.>>
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.>>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills
Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally killed by his partner
Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally killed by his partner
MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says a burglar accidentally shot and killed his partner when they got caught in the middle of the crime. WMAZ-TV reports that Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says a woman woke up Monday morning to find the two men having broken into her East Macon home, 88 miles (141.62 kilometers) southeast of metro Atlanta. When she yelled, the men ran out.>>
MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says a burglar accidentally shot and killed his partner when they got caught in the middle of the crime. WMAZ-TV reports that Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says a woman woke up Monday morning to find the two men having broken into her East Macon home, 88 miles (141.62 kilometers) southeast of metro Atlanta. When she yelled, the men ran out.>>
Suspected burglar arrested after short car chase
Suspected burglar arrested after short car chase
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspected burglar early Monday morning after a short chase. The man, identified as 36-year-old Justin Lanphere, is suspected of stealing a gun during a burglary in Spokane Valley last week, and has been trying to avoid capture since.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspected burglar early Monday morning after a short chase. The man, identified as 36-year-old Justin Lanphere, is suspected of stealing a gun during a burglary in Spokane Valley last week, and has been trying to avoid capture since.>>
Investigation begins in Montana deck collapse
Investigation begins in Montana deck collapse
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - The owner of Montana camp and retreat center says an investigation has begun into the deck collapse that injured more than 50 people. The collapse happened Saturday at Glacier Camp, a lodge and retreat center on the shore of Flathead Lake that is owned by the Presbyterian church.>>
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - The owner of Montana camp and retreat center says an investigation has begun into the deck collapse that injured more than 50 people. The collapse happened Saturday at Glacier Camp, a lodge and retreat center on the shore of Flathead Lake that is owned by the Presbyterian church.>>
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
CINCINNATI - An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22. His family said in a statement released by a hospital that Warmbier died Monday afternoon. The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, "Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible.>>
CINCINNATI - An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22. His family said in a statement released by a hospital that Warmbier died Monday afternoon. The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, "Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible.>>
PHOTOS: Adams County deputies bust car towing stolen pickup truck
PHOTOS: Adams County deputies bust car towing stolen pickup truck
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Over the weekend Adams County deputies pulled over an SUV towing a pick up truck that turned out to be stolen from Grant County in 2016. Deputies also found several firearms and stolen property inside the SUV. Adams County deputies say that they spotted the Silver Toyota 4Runner towing an old Ford pickup without operating lights or a license plate.>>
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Over the weekend Adams County deputies pulled over an SUV towing a pick up truck that turned out to be stolen from Grant County in 2016. Deputies also found several firearms and stolen property inside the SUV. Adams County deputies say that they spotted the Silver Toyota 4Runner towing an old Ford pickup without operating lights or a license plate.>>
Health insurers propose 2018 rate increase in Washington
Health insurers propose 2018 rate increase in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - State officials say that health insurers have proposed rate changes for next year that have an average increase of about 22.3 percent. The insurance commissioner's office said Monday that 11 health insurers filed 71 health plans for the state's individual and family health insurance market.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - State officials say that health insurers have proposed rate changes for next year that have an average increase of about 22.3 percent. The insurance commissioner's office said Monday that 11 health insurers filed 71 health plans for the state's individual and family health insurance market.>>
Lawsuit alleges deputies responsible for 2013 death
Lawsuit alleges deputies responsible for 2013 death
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jury selection is scheduled Monday in a civil lawsuit filed against Spokane County and two sheriff's deputies in connection with the death of a man in 2013. The Spokesman-Review reports that the family of Will Berger is suing in federal court seeking to hold the deputies civilly responsible for excessive force resulting in Berger's death.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jury selection is scheduled Monday in a civil lawsuit filed against Spokane County and two sheriff's deputies in connection with the death of a man in 2013. The Spokesman-Review reports that the family of Will Berger is suing in federal court seeking to hold the deputies civilly responsible for excessive force resulting in Berger's death.>>
Pet squirrel that foiled Idaho home burglary returns to wild
Pet squirrel that foiled Idaho home burglary returns to wild
BOISE, Idaho - A pet squirrel that gained fame by thwarting a home burglary in Idaho has returned to the wild. Adam Pearl says Joey climbed onto his shoulder for an affectionate goodbye earlier this month, then scampered up a backyard apple tree at his Meridian home and hasn't been seen since.>>
BOISE, Idaho - A pet squirrel that gained fame by thwarting a home burglary in Idaho has returned to the wild. Adam Pearl says Joey climbed onto his shoulder for an affectionate goodbye earlier this month, then scampered up a backyard apple tree at his Meridian home and hasn't been seen since.>>
Grant County crash kills one, sparks brush fire
Grant County crash kills one, sparks brush fire
MATTAWA, Wash - Grant County deputies report a Mattawa man was killed after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday. Deputies say the man, identified as German Jimenez Salcedo of Mattawa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on Road 24-Southwest at Rd U-Southwest east of Mattawa when he lost control and started sliding. It happened around 4:30 p.m.>>
MATTAWA, Wash - Grant County deputies report a Mattawa man was killed after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday. Deputies say the man, identified as German Jimenez Salcedo of Mattawa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on Road 24-Southwest at Rd U-Southwest east of Mattawa when he lost control and started sliding. It happened around 4:30 p.m.>>