Mudslide, fallen trees block roads in Bonners Ferry

The Idaho Department of Transportation is working to clear fallen trees and debris in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where persistent rainfall triggered a mudslide Saturday afternoon.

The slide happened near Ash Street and Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry. Both Ash Street and Highway 95 were closed due to fallen trees across the roadway as of Saturday afternoon, but Idaho Transportation workers were on scene working to clear the area.

According to witnesses on scene, no injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on when the roads will reopen.