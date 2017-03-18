Shoshone County deputies searching for wanted man

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man with an extensive criminal history wanted for an active warrant.

Friday night, deputies attempted to arrest 40-year-old Roy Bieluch for the warrant . Bieluch took off in a vehicle and local law enforcement lost contact with him. His vehicle was found about 20 minutes later in the Page area, but Bieluch was nowhere to be found.

Officers searched for him, but believe he left the area before they got there.

Bieluch made headlines in 2015 escaped jail and was later shot by a homeowner in Wallace, Idaho.

If you have any information about Bieluch's whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 208-556-1114, prompt #1, or 911.