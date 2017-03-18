Doors stolen off hinges at Spokane woman's apartment

What would you do if you came home to your doors not only open, but off the hinges? That's what happened to one Spokane woman this week.

A man posing as a building maintenance worker took the back doors right off the hinges at Amberlee's apartment complex on the South Hill. But for those doors to come off the hinges in the first place, the fake worker had to have access from the inside.

"I texted our property management and was like 'Hey why is the door gone?'" Amberlee said.

That's when the property manager asked Amberlee to take photos of the missing door. But when she got back from running an errand, she noticed something else.

"I noticed our second back door was also missing."

With two doors and a lock box of keys to the complex now missing, her landlord jumped into action and sent the actual handyman to fix the problem. He was there within minutes and boarded up the doorways until news doors could be properly installed. But Amberlee is still on edge.

"I honestly felt very violated because it makes me feel safe knowing that in order to even get into the building you have to have a key."

Amberlee filed a police report and officers are looking into the odd theft. If you have any information you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.