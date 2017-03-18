Former Zag Dan Dickau on covering March Madness from the broadcast booth

Former point guard Dan Dickau is a familiar face to many Zags fans, and he once again finds himself in the same city as the Bulldogs. But this time his red and blue has to be hidden under a suit and tie.

"Here, it's cover it right down the middle," Dickau says. He's now commentator for the Pac-12 Network and ESPN Radio, covering the NCAA Tournament. Even though he can't show his Gonzaga loyalty, he still feels it.

"The Gonzaga community is something that's so special because it's small and it's very personal," Dickau said.

Dickau has personal memories of his time in the tournament too.

"You never pack enough as a college kid, let alone, you have to go back on the road for six more days," Dickau said, "But years later you look back on it and think that was pretty cool."

Now Dickau is looking forward, as he continues to secretly root for the top dogs in the West.

Dickau won't be part of the radio as the Zags move on to the Sweet 16 in San Jose, but he's holding out hope for Phoenix.