Getting to know basketball fans in Salt Lake for March Madness

SPOKANE, Wash. - Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in. Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.