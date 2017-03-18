Spokane Valley firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliv - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

It wasn't the wake up call that Mike and Rebecca Jolstead were expecting seven months ago on a warm August night.

"I woke up sometime around 2 a.m. and just felt a really large contraction and my water broke," Rebecca remembers. 

That's when Mike started to make the calls to family, letting them know that baby Madison was on her way into the world two weeks early, but the next call was to 911.

"The fire department showed up and I guess I had the baby in the ambulance," said Rebecca.

Captain Chris Cornelius was one  of the responding paramedics to the call. He, along with several other firefighters, helped with the delivery.

"We weren't in the ambulance just a few minutes and the baby started crowning and we were going to be delivering the baby in the back of the ambulance," Capt. Cornelius said.

The delivery wasn't as smooth as they hoped. They had some complications. The umbilical cord was wrapped around baby Madison's neck, Capt. Cornelius and the other firefighters calmly lifted it up and around baby Madison's neck in order to have a normal birth.

"On any call we're just trying to make sure that we're doing everything we can to make it successful," Cornelius said.

Six months later Madison is doing great and the Jalsteads reunited with the firefighters of Station Seven to say thank you.

"I'm really happy to be here and grateful that they let us come," Rebecca said.

The firefighters are happy everything turned out the way it did.

    •   