Kootenai County warns of potential flooding along Highway 95

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management, are advising residents along the Spokane River west of Highway 95 to monitor rising water levels to prevent potential flooding of homes.

The Office of Emergency Management says they are expecting water levels in Kootenai County to crest within the next one or two days. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning in Kootenai County through 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Residents can access updated weather information and predicted impacts along the Coeur d'Alene River and lake via the National Weather Service's website.

If you are in need of sand or sandbags to prevent flooding, please call 208-446-1775. If you are interested in being placed on a volunteer sandbagging list, please contact the Kootenai County Local Emergency Planning Committee at 208-446-1779.

If you already have sustained damage to your home or business, report the damage to the Office of Emergency Management at kcoem@kcgov.us

The sheriff's office also cautioned residents Sunday to be aware that ground and soil can become saturated with water, leading to possible mudslides in hilly areas.