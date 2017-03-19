Police investigating armed robbery of delivery driver in Spokane

Police are still investigating an armed robbery near Walmart on Colton Street in Spokane Saturday night.

Officers say a man with a knife robbed a delivery driver in the area around 9 p.m. Police were searching for the man Saturday night, but were unable to find him.

The man is described as in his late 40s and heavy-set. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt and a camouflage hat. If you have any information, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.