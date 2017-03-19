SpaceX capsule returns space station science to Earth

SpaceX capsule returns space station science to EarthPosted: Updated:
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.>>
Police release video after Seattle shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment. The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.>>
Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.>>
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
Spokane Council passes emergency pot shop ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night, the Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance, changing a zoning regulation about where pot shops can be in the city. While they may sound drastic though, the city council say you shouldn't worry. They voted 5 to 1 to pass a 6-month ordinance, allowing pot shops 500 feet from arcades, instead of 1,000 feet.>>
New Chris Cornell music video, filmed before death, released
NEW YORK (AP) - Chris Cornell's final music video, filmed before the singer died in May, was released Tuesday. The video for "The Promise" was released to coincide with World Refugee Day. The clip was filmed in Brooklyn, New York. Eric Esrailian, who produced the video, said Cornell filmed the video shortly before he died. Esrailian added that the rock singer wanted the video to be released on World Refugee Day.>>
Suspect shot after explosion at Brussels train station
BRUSSELS (AP) - Soldiers shot a suspect in the heart of Brussels after a small explosion Tuesday night at a busy train station continued a week of extremist attacks in the capitals of Europe.>>
PHOTOS: Bozeman Police help save horse stuck in the mud
BOZEMAN, Wash. - There are things from my childhood that would have been useful for me to remember. Anything beyond 8th grade math comes to mind. I'm constantly forgetting important things my wife is telling me, but ask me to quote every Emilio Estevez line from Young Guns and I'm alright. It's been a life-saver on more than one occasion.>>
Woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guilty to theft
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine woman accused of accepting thousands of dollars in donations after duping friends and colleagues into thinking she had cancer has pleaded not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Hillary McLellan, of Sebago, was indicted last month on a felony theft charge. She is accused of taking $10,500 raised to pay for her cancer-related expenses.>>
Phoenix flights canceled because of heat
PHOENIX - American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave threatening to bring 120 degrees to Phoenix. The disruptions came Tuesday. The airline says it doesn't expect any more issues Wednesday but officials will re-evaluate.>>
Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.>>
Grizzlies approaching humans in Glacier National Park force closure of popular trail
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area. The Hungry Horse News reported Monday the Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed after the park received reports of up to six different grizzly bears in the Avalanche area.>>
Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction
Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.>>
Besides the built-in tipping option announced Tuesday, Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money when passengers keep them waiting or don't cancel rides within two minutes.
Amazon is moving into your dressing room
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is increasingly claiming territory once held exclusively by department stores and it's doing so again, essentially placing a dressing room in your house. Amazon is testing a new service for Prime members that allows them to try on the latest styles before they buy at no upfront charge. Customers have seven days to decide what they like and only pay for what they keep.>>
Ford to import Focus small car from China in 2019
DETROIT - Ford Motor Co. will export vehicles from China to the U.S. for the first time starting in 2019. Ford will move production of its Ford Focus small car from the U.S. to China, where it already makes the Focus for Chinese buyers. Ford's president of global operations Joe Hinrichs says the move will save Ford $1 billion, including $500 million from canceling a new plant in Mexico that was intended to build the Focus.>>
