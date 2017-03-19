Jimmy Breslin, chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jimmy Breslin, chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies

New York -

Author-columnist Jimmy Breslin, the legendary street-smart chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, has died. He was 88.
    
Breslin's stepdaughter, Emily Eldridge, said he died Sunday of complications from pneumonia.
    
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author and longtime New York Daily News columnist was one of the sharpest observers of New York City life.
    
A hardnosed newsman, Breslin also campaigned for office in the 1960s and exposed the city's worst corruption scandal in decades in the 1980s. He once boasted that he was the best person ever to have a column in the news business.
    
Breslin's well-known work, "The Gang that Couldn't Shoot Straight," told the story of the Boston mob, and he wrote of his own life in his memoir "I Want to Thank My Brain for Remembering Me."
    
___
    
This story has been corrected to show Jimmy Breslin was 88, not 87.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

