Ryan: more help for older people needed in GOP health bill

Ryan: more help for older people needed in GOP health bill

WASHINGTON -

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will seek changes to a divisive GOP health care bill to provide more help to older people hard hit by the plan.
    
A Congressional Budget Office analysis last week concluded that older people would likely pay higher premiums under the proposal to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law.
    
Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Ryan says he believes the CBO analysis is not accurate but agreed that people in their 50s and 60s experience higher health care costs.
    
The Wisconsin Republican says "we believe we should offer more assistance than what the bill currently does" and that it's one of several possible revisions to help round up enough House votes for the bill.
    
A House vote on the plan is scheduled for Thursday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

