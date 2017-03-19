PHOTOS: Crews place booms to contain oil sheen on Columbia River - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Crews place booms to contain oil sheen on Columbia River

Photos: WA Dept of Ecology Photos: WA Dept of Ecology
WENATCHEE, Wash. -

Crews have placed oil absorbent boom on the Columbia River near Wenatchee to contain an oil-like substance that has gotten into the river.
    
The Department of Ecology said Sunday that crews have not been to determine the source of the sheen since it was first spotted on the river Friday evening. A diesel odor was also reported in the area at the time.
    
State officials say so far it doesn't appear that ducks, geese and other wildlife have been coated by the petroleum-like substance.
    
Several state and local agencies have responded. They've inspected nearby facilities but haven't been able to find the source. Ecology spill responders have collected samples to try to identify it.
    
High winds and fast-moving water have posed safety concerns for response crews. An Ecology spokeswoman says booms were deployed on the river early Sunday morning once conditions improved.

  Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

  Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

  Police release video after Seattle shooting

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment. The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.

  Crews battle wind-driven wildfire in Stevens County

    ADDY, Wash. - Firefighters battling a wind-driven fire in Stevens County say crews are getting a handle on the fire Tuesday. As of 6:40 p.m., The Department of Natural Resources report the fire has been knocked down and crews have a line around 60 percent of the fire. They also say that the 10-acre fire is no longer threatening structures. The wind has died down in the area allowing firefighters to make progress on the fire.

  U.S. Marshals warn of telephone scams in Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The U.S. Marshals Service is warning the public of several nationwide telephone scams involving people claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials. In one scam, the caller attempts to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty.

  Stop throwing your money away! Biggest budget busters and money wasters

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it's often on things we don't necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you're not sure, we're here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters.

