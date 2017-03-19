Flooding in Sprague still a concern

Flooding in Sprague still a concernPosted: Updated:
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.>>
Police release video after Seattle shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment. The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.>>
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.>>
Spokane Council passes emergency pot shop ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night, the Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance, changing a zoning regulation about where pot shops can be in the city. While they may sound drastic though, the city council say you shouldn't worry. They voted 5 to 1 to pass a 6-month ordinance, allowing pot shops 500 feet from arcades, instead of 1,000 feet.>>
City Council votes to keep IRONMAN 70.3 in Coeur d'Alene through 2020
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A week after the World IRONMAN Corporation announced that 2017 would be a sunset year for the full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene, city council made the decision final. Council members voted in favor of an amendment that would cancel the full IRONMAN 140.6 after 2017, and keep the IRONMAN 70.3 -- or half IRONMAN -- in the city until 2020.>>
Spokane man warns of tailgate thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride. Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.>>
Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”>>
Crews battle wind-driven wildfire in Stevens County
ADDY, Wash. - Firefighters battling a wind-driven fire in Stevens County say crews are getting a handle on the fire Tuesday. As of 6:40 p.m., The Department of Natural Resources report the fire has been knocked down and crews have a line around 60 percent of the fire. They also say that the 10-acre fire is no longer threatening structures. The wind has died down in the area allowing firefighters to make progress on the fire.>>
U.S. Marshals warn of telephone scams in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The U.S. Marshals Service is warning the public of several nationwide telephone scams involving people claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials. In one scam, the caller attempts to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty.>>
Stop throwing your money away! Biggest budget busters and money wasters
SPOKANE, Wash. - We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters.>>
Car overheats, sparking small grass fire along I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a car fire spread to the grass along westbound Interstate 90 near the Cheney-Four Lakes exit. Firefighters responded quickly to the scene and were able to get the fire under control before it spread. Crews on scene report a 2002 Dodge Stratus overheated and then caught fire, quickly becoming fully engulfed in flames.>>
Steam pipe explosion buckles street in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (AP) - Firefighters in Baltimore say an underground steam pipe explosion has blown a huge hole in a downtown street just a few blocks from a major league baseball stadium. Fire officials say two people were injured.>>
Coeur d'Alene doctor sentenced to month in prison for false tax returns
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Dr. Stanley Toelle was sentenced to one month in federal prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for submitting false income tax returns in 2012 and 2013. As part of a plea agreement, Toelle admitted that his and his wife's joint tax returns were false because they did not report that his wife, Loren Toelle, was conducting business activities.>>
Jury deliberates after toddler homicide trial's closing arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury is currently deliberating whether the man who’s accused of beating and killing a 2-year-old girl did it. This all began in September, after deputies were called out to a home on the South Hill where Adalynn Hoyt was found dead. Prosecutors say she was left in the care of Jason Obermiller the night before, but when she was found, he wasn’t at the house.>>
