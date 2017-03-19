Flooding in Sprague still a concern

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

The sound of generators and water pumps were echoing the streets of Sprague Sunday, pumping hundreds of gallons of flood water out of basements of local businesses and homes.

David Downhour has lived in Sprague for 20 years and can't recall a flood this bad. "This is the first time it's kind of scary."

The main road into town was closed and sand bags were lined across the street, which created a barrier so the flood waters don't cause any more damage than what it has already done to the town and local businesses. David finds the amount flooding in town alarming.

"I have seen the water flow very well through the creek before, but not flood like this."

The Sprague City Park is completely underwater. Swings, slides, a jungle gym and a picnic area are no longer usable because of the flood waters. The city has been working tirelessly to limit the flooding in the town. They lined the edges of the creek with sand bags to limit the overflow from the creek.

David has advice to fellow neighbors: "Try to prepare for it, that's the best thing.".