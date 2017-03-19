Neighbors deal with flooded basements in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors deal with flooded basements in Spokane

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The humming of water pumps is what Craig Bracken and his friend Cody Hook have been hearing since Saturday night.

"We have about three feet of water in the basement," said Cody Hook.

Bins floating, boxes filled with shortwave radios, an antique train set and the heater to the house are just some of the things that have been damaged or destroyed by the flood waters in the basement.

"You know We've got several pumps going that's all we've got," Cody said.

Cody and Craig have put pumps into the basement, and they are estimating that 250 gallons per minute are being pumped out. "When we have heavy winters that we had and the short runoff that we had it's going to find the easiest way into anywhere to infiltrate,"Cody described.

Thank goodness for great friends. Cody plans on staying through the night until the basement is no longer filled with water. " The ground water comes up because of all the rain and snow...you know, typical Northwest."

They hope by Monday afternoon the basement will be completely pumped out.

