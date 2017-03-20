Young Idaho father leaves behind 5 young children and pregnant w - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Young Idaho father leaves behind 5 young children and pregnant wife after farm accident

Posted: Updated:

TERRETON, Idaho (AP) - A Rexburg father has died after he became entangled in the rotor of farm equipment.
    
The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says 36-year-old C.J. Frizzell died Friday while trying to remove blockage from a grinding tub feeder used to grind hay to feed cattle.
    
The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced Frizzell dead at the scene near the agricultural community of Terreton, which is about 35 miles from Idaho Falls.
    
The Standard Journal says Frizzell leaves behind a wife and several young children. Another child is expected in April.

On Frizzell's Facebook page, he describes himself as follows: " Hard working man who will do everything for my family."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
__

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

