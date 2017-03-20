NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

The search for Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is over.
    
The NFL says it was in "possession of a credentialed member of the international media." The league did not elaborate in its statement on specifically who had it.
    
The NFL says the jersey was found through the "cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities." The league referred other questions to the FBI.
    
Brady said his jersey went missing after the Patriots' 34-28 win last month over the Atlanta Falcons.
    
The statement adds that an ongoing investigation also resulted in the retrieval of the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win against the Seattle Seahawks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man warns of tailgate thieves

    Spokane man warns of tailgate thieves

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:24 AM EDT2017-06-21 06:24:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride.  Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride.  Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.

    >>

  • Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:22:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>

  • Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats

    Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:29:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Canadian man charged in stabbing of airport officer

    Canadian man charged in stabbing of airport officer

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:44:29 GMT

    FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition. Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident. A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck.

    >>

    FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition. Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident. A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck.

    >>

  • Seattle student, 23, likely drowned in Lake Chelan

    Seattle student, 23, likely drowned in Lake Chelan

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:41:28 GMT

    CHELAN, Wash. - Authorities say a 23-year-old University of Washington student has likely drowned in Lake Chelan in north-central Washington.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified him as Donghoon Lee of Seattle.

    >>

    CHELAN, Wash. - Authorities say a 23-year-old University of Washington student has likely drowned in Lake Chelan in north-central Washington.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified him as Donghoon Lee of Seattle.

    >>

  • Teacher alerted drug dealers as revenge on cheating husband

    Teacher alerted drug dealers as revenge on cheating husband

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:29:31 GMT

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teacher tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity.      The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors want an eight-year sentence for 31-year-old Porsha Session, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction.

    >>

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teacher tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity.      The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors want an eight-year sentence for 31-year-old Porsha Session, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction.

    >>
    •   