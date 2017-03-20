Standing water on E. Upriver Dr. sends SUV into Spokane River

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

The driver of an SUV lost control of his vehicle and became partially submerged in the Spokane River Monday morning due to standing water and ice on the roadway.



While driving along E. Upriver Dr. between N. Haven and E. Carlisle, the driver drove through a patch of standing water and then hit a patch of ice that caused his vehicle to slide down an embankment, into the Spokane River.



The driver was able to get out of the car on his own and did not sustain any injuries. Drviers are advised to avoid E. Upriver Dr. between N. Crestline and N. Freya due to standing water.