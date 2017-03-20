TRAVEL ALERT: Standing water and mudslides close parts of US-395 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

TRAVEL ALERT: Standing water and mudslides close parts of US-395 and State Route 31

Posted:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: Washington State Department of Transportation reports the two highways remain closed due to water over the roadway as of Monday afternoon. However, as of 3:30 p.m., the Highway 395 detour has been opened to legally-loaded trucks.

Previous coverage:

Water over the road and mud slides have closed two northeast Washington highways.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, US 395 is closed between Colville and Kettle Falls at milepost 232 and State Route 31 is closed between Ione and Metaline Falls at milepost 11.

A detour for the Highway 395 closure for cars and EMPTY trucks is available on Williams Lake Road. That County road is under seasonal weight restrictions.

A detour for State Route 31 cars is available on Sullivan Lake Road. That County road is under seasonal weight restrictions. Commercial trucks are asked to stay off Sullivan Lake Rd.

