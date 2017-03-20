Phone with child porn found on playground of Spokane elementary - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Phone with child porn found on playground of Spokane elementary school

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A cell phone with images of child pornography on it was found on the playground at Holmes Elementary School, and detectives believe it belongs to a parent of a child who attends the school. 

Court documents released on Monday show the black Samsung phone was found in February at the playground. School officials charged it up to try and see if they could tell who it belonged to. While looking through the phone, a school employee found photos and videos of what he believed was naked underage girls. The phone was turned over to the Spokane Police Department for investigation. 

Last week, the school employee who found the files told a detective they were contained in a folder called "Dads don't..." The employee told detectives he believes the files showed naked young girls in the "10 to early teen range" on what appeared to be a beach. 

The employee said he noticed the phone also had the resume of a student's father on it. Employees called the student into the office and showed him the phone with a distinctive Oakland Raiders home screen on it. When they asked the student if he knew who the phone belonged to, the student replied, "That's my dad's." 

The principal also told officers she saw the graphic images on the phone. According to court documents, when the father came to pick up his son, the principal heard the student tell his dad that the school found his phone and had "turned it over." The principal said she saw the father lower his head and say "we have to go." 

The father has not yet been charged with a crime, but detectives have requested a search warrant for the phone and are investigating the case as possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. 

