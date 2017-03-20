Environmentalists warn about Trump Puget Sound budget

SEATTLE (AP) - State officials, environmental advocates and others are warning of dire environmental and economic consequences if President Donald Trump's cuts to Puget Sound and other environmental programs go through as proposed.



The Environmental Protection Agency's funding for Puget Sound - about $28 million last year - would be gutted under Trump's budget blueprint released Thursday.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 50-year-old program that focuses on creating a healthy coastal environment and economy would also be axed.



U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, a Washington state Democrat, called the cuts "completely irresponsible" and vowed to fight the president's proposal.



Todd Myers with the Washington Policy Center said Puget Sound recovery should be a local priority and local funding will mean more local control.

