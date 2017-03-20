Environmentalists warn about Trump Puget Sound budget - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Environmentalists warn about Trump Puget Sound budget

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - State officials, environmental advocates and others are warning of dire environmental and economic consequences if President Donald Trump's cuts to Puget Sound and other environmental programs go through as proposed.
    
The Environmental Protection Agency's funding for Puget Sound - about $28 million last year - would be gutted under Trump's budget blueprint released Thursday.
    
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 50-year-old program that focuses on creating a healthy coastal environment and economy would also be axed.
    
U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, a Washington state Democrat, called the cuts "completely irresponsible" and vowed to fight the president's proposal.
    
Todd Myers with the Washington Policy Center said Puget Sound recovery should be a local priority and local funding will mean more local control.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:34:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

  • Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline shutdown months away

    Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline shutdown months away

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:04 GMT

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials do more environmental review.      Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in an ongoing lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.

    >>

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials do more environmental review.      Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in an ongoing lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.

    >>
    •   