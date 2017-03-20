Environmentalists warn about Trump Puget Sound budget

Environmentalists warn about Trump Puget Sound budgetPosted: Updated:
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline shutdown months away
Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline shutdown months away
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials do more environmental review. Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in an ongoing lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.>>
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials do more environmental review. Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in an ongoing lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.>>
3rd suspect in 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing arrested
3rd suspect in 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing arrested
TACOMA, Wash. - A suspect in a 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing has been booked into jail. The News Tribune reports 26-year-old Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez was charged in March with one count of first-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Samuel Cruces-Vasquez.>>
TACOMA, Wash. - A suspect in a 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing has been booked into jail. The News Tribune reports 26-year-old Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez was charged in March with one count of first-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Samuel Cruces-Vasquez.>>
Canadian man charged in stabbing of airport officer
Canadian man charged in stabbing of airport officer
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition. Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident. A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck.>>
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition. Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident. A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck.>>
Seattle student, 23, likely drowned in Lake Chelan
Seattle student, 23, likely drowned in Lake Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. - Authorities say a 23-year-old University of Washington student has likely drowned in Lake Chelan in north-central Washington. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified him as Donghoon Lee of Seattle.>>
CHELAN, Wash. - Authorities say a 23-year-old University of Washington student has likely drowned in Lake Chelan in north-central Washington. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified him as Donghoon Lee of Seattle.>>
Teacher alerted drug dealers as revenge on cheating husband
Teacher alerted drug dealers as revenge on cheating husband
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teacher tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors want an eight-year sentence for 31-year-old Porsha Session, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction.>>
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teacher tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors want an eight-year sentence for 31-year-old Porsha Session, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction.>>
Police search for Utah man after 3 bodies found in Idaho
Police search for Utah man after 3 bodies found in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho - Police in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho. Canyon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Ogden, Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered Monday at a home in Caldwell.>>
BOISE, Idaho - Police in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho. Canyon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Ogden, Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered Monday at a home in Caldwell.>>
Man who came to girlfriend's aid on I-90 killed by driver
Man who came to girlfriend's aid on I-90 killed by driver
ISSAQUAH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol says a man who helped his girlfriend when her car broke down on Interstate 90 was run over and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Trooper Rick Johnson says 47-year-old Robert Thompson, of Snoqualmie, died late Tuesday. Thompson's girlfriend had called him for help when she had car trouble along the westbound lanes of I-90 east of Issaquah.>>
ISSAQUAH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol says a man who helped his girlfriend when her car broke down on Interstate 90 was run over and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Trooper Rick Johnson says 47-year-old Robert Thompson, of Snoqualmie, died late Tuesday. Thompson's girlfriend had called him for help when she had car trouble along the westbound lanes of I-90 east of Issaquah.>>
Gov. Inslee calls lawmakers back for third special session
Gov. Inslee calls lawmakers back for third special session
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has called lawmakers back for a third special session, saying that "the clock is running out" before the state faces a partial government shutdown. Lawmakers have been struggling to reach consensus on how write a budget that also satisfies a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding and have not been able to reach an agreement on a new two-year state budget.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has called lawmakers back for a third special session, saying that "the clock is running out" before the state faces a partial government shutdown. Lawmakers have been struggling to reach consensus on how write a budget that also satisfies a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding and have not been able to reach an agreement on a new two-year state budget.>>
Idaho HeadlinesIdaho HeadlinesMore>>
News Minute: Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. MDT
News Minute: Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. MDTA former Adams County sheriff's deputy is facing a lawsuit over claims that he coerced a drunken driver into having sex with him in his patrol vehicle. Sheriff Ryan Zollman says the former deputy, Brian Yoakum,...>>Boise officials say they are closing several popular city ponds after finding high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water. According to the city, Boise public works employees discovered the bacteria at Quinn's Pond...>>
High bacteria levels found in Boise's popular ponds
High bacteria levels found in Boise's popular pondsBoise officials say they are closing several popular city ponds after finding high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.>>Boise officials say they are closing several popular city ponds after finding high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.>>
Body of Idaho man recovered from Snake River
Body of Idaho man recovered from Snake RiverSearch crews have recovered the body of a 42-year-old man who reportedly fell out of a boat and into the Snake River over the weekend.>>Search crews have recovered the body of a 42-year-old man who reportedly fell out of a boat and into the Snake River over the weekend.>>
Police search for Utah man after 3 bodies found in Idaho
Police search for Utah man after 3 bodies found in IdahoPolice in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho.>>Police in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho.>>
Crash victim's parents file 2nd lawsuit against boat driver
Crash victim's parents file 2nd lawsuit against boat driverThe driver of a boat involved in a fatal crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene last year is facing a second lawsuit by one of the three victims' parents.>>The driver of a boat involved in a fatal crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene last year is facing a second lawsuit by one of the three victims' parents.>>
Residents oppose plan to offer seaplane tours of Yellowstone
Residents oppose plan to offer seaplane tours of YellowstoneResidents outside Yellowstone National Park are opposing plans to start seaplane tours of the park and surrounding area this summer.>>Residents outside Yellowstone National Park are opposing plans to start seaplane tours of the park and surrounding area this summer.>>
The Latest: Navy Seal tells of wound during Bergdahl search
The Latest: Navy Seal tells of wound during Bergdahl searchThe Latest on pretrial hearings in the case of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who is accused of endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 (all times local):>>The Latest on pretrial hearings in the case of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who is accused of endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 (all times local):>>
Grove of N. Idaho ancient cedars to reopen after wildfire
Grove of N. Idaho ancient cedars to reopen after wildfireThe U.S. Forest Service is reopening access to a grove of ancient cedars in northern Idaho that had been closed following a 2015 wildfire.>>The U.S. Forest Service is reopening access to a grove of ancient cedars in northern Idaho that had been closed following a 2015 wildfire.>>
Bergdahl lawyers rip gov't case, dispute most serious charge
Bergdahl lawyers rip gov't case, dispute most serious chargeLawyers for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl are seeking to limit the severity of punishments he could face through new arguments attacking the structure of the case against him.>>Lawyers for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl are seeking to limit the severity of punishments he could face through new arguments attacking the structure of the case against him.>>
Idaho mom arrested, charged after daughter is hit with car
Idaho mom arrested, charged after daughter is hit with carAn Idaho mom has been charged after she allegedly hit her daughter with a car before the teen had a diabetic episode.>>An Idaho mom has been charged after she allegedly hit her daughter with a car before the teen had a diabetic episode.>>