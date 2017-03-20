Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency in 20 counties dealing with flooding

Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday declared a state of emergency in 20 counties across Washington State to fight flooding. The declaration will free up state resources in the event of flooding and other weather-related damage in anticipation of extremely wet weather across Eastern Washington.

“The continual rain showers and early snow melt creates the potential for rising waters, destructive landslides and damage to our critical infrastructure, including our power grid and transportation system,” Inslee said. “This is a proactive move to ensure that state agencies are able to do everything reasonably possible to help communities recover quickly in the event major damage occurs.”

The proclamation covers 20 Eastern Washington counties, to include Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima Counties.

The Governor's office reports that State Emergency Management officials have been responding to requests for assistance over the weekend. Washington Conservation Corps. crew members were in the city of Sprague Saturday to help fill sandbags and locate water pumps that the city needs. Additionally, about 40 National Guardsmen were scheduled to arrive in the town Monday to help with sandbagging efforts.