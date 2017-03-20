Bureau of Land Management offers reward for graffiti info

The Bureau of Land Management is looking for information about the person or people who spray-painted graffiti on the Black Cliffs climbing area along Highway 21 just outside of Boise.



The agency is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible for the vandalism.



The graffiti was first reported on March 7, and BLM officials say it will be cleaned up.

