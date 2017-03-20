Spokane airport adding more direct flights

Flying out of Spokane is getting easier.



Five major airlines are now providing Spokane with direct, nonstop links to airport hubs as far east as Chicago, Minneapolis and Dallas.



Earlier this month, American Airlines announced a direct nonstop daily flight to and from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport starting in July.



The Spokesman-Review says getting service to Dallas took 18 years of work by airport officials.



Dallas is the hub for American Airlines, which has flights from there to 71 connecting destinations, many of which are in Florida, the Southeast and the East Coast.



Spokane recently won two new daily flights to San Francisco and one new flight to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport aboard United Airlines. The flights start in June.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)