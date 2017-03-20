Three people charged with starting Snake River Fire

The Garfield County Prosecutor's Office has filed criminal charges against three Pullman residents suspected of starting the Snake River Fire in August of 2016. The fire burned a total of 11,452 acres and one outbuilding was lost in the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

At the time, deputies told KHQ that campers may have accidentally started the fire. Now Blake W. Rogers, Isaiah M. Weber and Jonathan D. Whitley have each been charged with reckless burning in the second degree. The charge is a gross misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine, plus restitution, fees and assessment.

The prosecutor's office believes it has contacted most of the affected property owners and tenants. But if you have been affected by the fire and have not been contacted by their office, you're asked to call 509-843-3082.

The three men are scheduled to appear in court in April.