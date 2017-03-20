Police recover body from Spokane River near Lincoln Street Bridge

Police on scene of a water rescue near the Lincoln Street Bridge say dive teams have recovered a body Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a water rescue call near Anthony's restaurant in Spokane just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police searched the river with dive teams and helicopters for about an hour before a body was found in the river. Police on scene are not sure whether the person was male or female.

Major Crimes Detectives took over the investigation Monday evening.

Further information was not immediately available .