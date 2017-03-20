Spokane Valley man arrested after carjacking, chase - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley man arrested after carjacking, chase

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley deputies arrested a 22-year-old man over the weekend and charged with robbery, attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle and two counts of assault after a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a man's car being stolen at gunpoint from the parking lot at East Valley High School. While responding to the call, Deputy Keys saw a vehicle matching the description given by the victim in the area of Trent and Pines.

Deputy Keys turned around to check on the vehicle, and the car sped off. The driver, later identified as Tyler J. Thomas, continued to try to evade the deputy near University, the vehicle suddenly slid sideways in front of oncoming traffic and started heading eastbound right past the deputy's car.

During the pursuit, Thomas drove into the oncoming lane and continued to drive erratically. Each time a PIT maneuver was attempted, Thomas would intentionally swerve toward the patrol cars, causing deputies to take extreme evasive action to avoid being hit. Thomas swerved across multiple lanes of traffic causing westbound cars to swerve off the road to avoid a collision.

Thomas eventually drove into the parking lot of the Valley Bar and Grill after losing control as he turned north on Cement and Trent. With the business still open, and with customers and citizens in the area, Thomas drove directly toward Deputy Keys' vehicle, appearing to try to hit him on purpose.

Thomas left the parking lot and continued his reckless speeding as he headed westbound on Trent. Deputies ahead of the pursuit attempted to block intersections and warn other drivers in the area.

Just north of Trent on Fancher, Thomas lost control again, spun and ended up facing south, and sitting partially on a raised concrete divider. 

Fearing for the safety of the public and other deputies, as well as the belief that Thomas was armed and dangerous, Sergean Elliott hit the vehicle in the driver's door area in an attempt to disable Thomas' Mustang. Due to the low speed of the impact, Thomas was able to accelerate and keep fleeing deputies.

Deputy Eaton attempted another PIT maneuver, but was unsuccessful. Other deputies arrived and were able to box Thomas in and bring him to a stop.

Thomas complied with commands and was safely taken into custody. A search of the car didn't find the fire arm reportedly used during the robbery, but later in the day a citizen reported finding a pistol on East Trent. The weapon was recovered and booked into evidence.

The victim of the robbery, a juvenile, told deputies he thought a vehicle was following him as he drove North on Sullivan. He turned east on Wellesley and then into the high school parking lot and noticed the vehicle still behind him. The vehicle, believed to be a white Ford pickup, sped up and cut him off. A person got out of the pickup and pointed a gun at the victim. After taking his cell phone, the suspect told the victim to walk into the soccer fields. The truck, and the stolen car, sped off.

The second suspect, believed to be driving the Ford truck, has not yet been identified.

Thomas was booked into Spokane County Jail for first degree robbery charges as well as two counts of assault and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Two patrol cars were damaged so heavily they had to be taken out of service to be repaired. No deputies or citizens were injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or if you can help identify the driver of the Ford truck, your urged to call Det. Marc Melville at 509-477-3325

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

  • Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:17:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

  • Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:22:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:17:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

  • Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen

    Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:13:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.

    >>

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:02:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>
    •   