Driver charged with vehicular assault after Stevens County crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Driver charged with vehicular assault after Stevens County crash

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -

Two people were airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane after a one car crash on Highway 291 in Stevens County, about 15 miles north of Spokane.

Washington State Patrol reports 66-year-old Robert L Tilley of Nine Mile Falls was driving his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on Highway 291 when he attempted to pass multiple vehicle in a no passing zone in a curve. The Camaro left the road and rolled several times, coming to rest about 50 feet off the road to the west.

Both Tilley and his passenger, identified as 63-year-old Michael B. Wilson, were injured and airlifted to Sacred Heart.

Tilley is being charged with vehicular assault after the crash. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Washington State Patrol troopers say alcohol was involved.

