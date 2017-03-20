St. Maries flooding a concern with more rain in the forecast

As we get a little break from the rain, all Donald Harvey can do is marvel at his backyard.



"It moves really, really fast out there, the river," Harvey said.



His new home is high and dry, but his old one and guest home are flooded.



"You got to have a boat to get to it," he said.



His gazebo, well you need to get to it also by canoe. With all this water, he says he's seen worse.



"It got up to within three inches of my deck and that was in 1997," Harvey said.



With more rain in the forecast,he says all he can do is wait to assess damage.



"Not much I can say except for sit here and wait for it to go down, lot of snow," he said.



County commissioners tell KHQ the dikes in St. Maries are holding strong even with more rain in the forecast.