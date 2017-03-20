Stevens County bracing for more potential flooding

Though the water has receded in some areas of Stevens County, others are rushing to keep water from getting into their homes.

In Colville, Highway 395 just north of town was shut down because of water over the roadway. You could see tractors under water, and signs for detours around town.

In Chewelah, the city’s park was covered with water. The city administrator, Mike Frizzell, says the water has receded quite a bit from Saturday when the water started to come onto the highway.

“Late Saturday night as soon as it crested into the drive lane we shut down the road,” he says. “We knew that at that point it came up fast enough that sandbagging you're not going to control the water.”



It's been so bad that some who live in the area are calling it the worst they've seen in a while. Frizzell says it's pretty similar to what happened about 10 years ago.



”In 2006 it was the middle of May when the snow came down and caused this to occur. So we could very likely have this occur again the next few months,” he says.



Mike's worry is the roads getting washed out by the water undercutting the roads.



”That’s my biggest concern because those are really high dollar items that we can't really fund ourselves. If we lose a bridge, we got to shut it down until we can find help.”



In the meantime, they're putting up signs and providing sand and sandbags to those who need it.



If you see a road with water over it, do not cross the road. It’s for your own safety.