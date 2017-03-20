Stevens County bracing for more potential flooding - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Stevens County bracing for more potential flooding

Posted: Updated:
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -

Though the water has receded in some areas of Stevens County, others are rushing to keep water from getting into their homes.

In Colville, Highway 395 just north of town was shut down because of water over the roadway. You could see tractors under water, and signs for detours around town.

In Chewelah, the city’s park was covered with water. The city administrator, Mike Frizzell, says the water has receded quite a bit from Saturday when the water started to come onto the highway.

“Late Saturday night as soon as it crested into the drive lane we shut down the road,” he says. “We knew that at that point it came up fast enough that sandbagging you're not going to control the water.”

It's been so bad that some who live in the area are calling it the worst they've seen in a while. Frizzell says it's pretty similar to what happened about 10 years ago.

”In 2006 it was the middle of May when the snow came down and caused this to occur. So we could very likely have this occur again the next few months,” he says.

Mike's worry is the roads getting washed out by the water undercutting the roads.

”That’s my biggest concern because those are really high dollar items that we can't really fund ourselves. If we lose a bridge, we got to shut it down until we can find help.”

In the meantime, they're putting up signs and providing sand and sandbags to those who need it. 

If you see a road with water over it, do not cross the road. It’s for your own safety.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

  • Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Thursday, June 22 2017 2:26 AM EDT2017-06-22 06:26:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

  • Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:22:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Thursday, June 22 2017 2:26 AM EDT2017-06-22 06:26:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 21st

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 21st

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:41:32 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 21st.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 21st.

    >>

  • Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen

    Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:13:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.

    >>
    •   