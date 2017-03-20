Family of woman with kidney disease grateful for community support

Time is running out for a Newman Lake woman who has been battling a kidney disease for the past seventeen years. She's hanging onto treatments until she can find a living donor but she is at the end stage of her disease. "It's tough. It's exhausting. It's a never ending cycle," said Shelby Whitson.

KHQ introduced you to Shelby Whitson last week, and since then, we've had so many responses from viewers desperate to help.

The Transplant Program at Sacred Heart says they've been getting dozens of phone calls of people wanting to help.

If you are interested in helping, here's what you do.

First, call the Transplant Program at Sacred Heart: (509) 474-4500 or 1-800-667-0502.

Second, you will get a packet with information that can either be mailed to you or you can pick it up or you can click this link.

Inside the packet, you will need to fill out extensive paperwork, including your medical history, a consent form, and a donor questionnaire.

Then finally, turn the paperwork in and the center will see if you are a match for Whitson.

Whitson's mother told KHQ that the outpouring of support is fantastic and they are so grateful.